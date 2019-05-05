Speech to Text for Tracking More Rain and More Cool Air

next. a little bit of sun and warm temperatures today has caused some storms to develop this afternoon as a cold front slides south. most of the severe weather should stay immediately out of the area for this afternoon but be alert for changing conditions and head inside if you hear thunder. a few more scattered showers will be possible overnight tonight but the rain threat will gradually decrease during the morning commute for monday with just a few light, isolated showers possible with mostly cloudy skies. highs for monday will stay cooler, in the upper 50's. clouds will decrease into tuesday leaving us with a decent day and highs near 60. clouds increase though heading into tuesday evening and eventually those clouds will provide us with rain and lots of it from tuesday night all the way into thursday. this will be part of an expansive system that will keep temperatures cold with highs in the upper 40's and lower 50's with lows in the 30's (just a little too warm for snow). conditions will generally improve for friday and the weekend with more sun and warming temperatures. tonight: scattered showers. lows: lower to middle 40's. winds: north northeast at 5 to 15 mph. monday: isolated showers/mostl y cloudy. highs: middle to upper 50's. winds: north at