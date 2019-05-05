Speech to Text for Local businesses ready for Governor's Fishing Opener

the local fishing season is about to begin and local businesses are preparing for the big week. kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland joins us with a story on one business whose expecting a lot of customers in the next couple of days./// fishing is one of the biggest sports in north iowa and southern minnesota. many are getting ready for the upcoming season that's just around the corner. it's not just fisermen gearing up for the big week but local businesses are as well. bubba's bait and tackle shop in albert lea is just one of the stores making sure they are ready for the governer's fishing opener that begins this thursday in city. danny lugo is the owner of bubba's bait and tackle. he said he's already received calls from all over the state and out of state from customers. lugo said he has been stocking up on all kinds of bait and tackle, to make sure his business is ready for the "it's pretty fun but kind of scary with the amount of people that are going to show up. it's something that since 2011 i've been here it's nothing i've ever seen before. bought a lot more bait this week that's coming in a lot more tackle than i've ever ordered since i've been in business."