Warren visits Mason City

Posted: May. 4, 2019 11:55 PM
presidential candidates are hitting the campaign trail as we begin to near the 20á20 election. uás senator elizabeth warren from massachusetts made stops in osage and mason city today. warren says she plans to end corruption in the capitol á rebuild the middle class á strengthen democracy á create equal justice under law á and introduce a foreign policy that is suitable for all. alex dlouhy (duháloy) is from clear lake and says he likes the fact that warren is in it to better the lives of the people.xxx she is frustrated, she is not running for the presidency for her name, she's running for the presidency for the betterment of my life and the future of my children and grandchildren and that's why i am supporting her. i am intimidated by her in a good way. there wasn't just supporters. coming up tonight on kimt news 3 at ten... hear from one of the protesters at the event who was upset one of her questions
