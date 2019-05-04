Clear

Posted: May. 4, 2019 10:53 PM
Updated: May. 4, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

3 hey zach á there were several hawkeye legends in the river city for the kenny arnold fundraiser. it was proof that once a hawkeye á always a hawkeye. they call us the young guys still we're 35, we're getting up there too. greg brunner hadn't even finished warmups when he was talking about how tired he was before tonight's game in the river city. he was just one of the many hawkeye legends on hand for the first time event. for the hawkeyes that were her today it was about much more than getting together and playing basketball, it was supporting one of their teammates as they are teammates for life. we're just playing for kenny arnold who's a former hawkeye on the final four team back in the day and he's been fighting cancer battle for i don't know how long now but i know it's been a really long time. after decades of pain and suffering á battling cancer á and dealing with the physical and financial setbacks á arnold died on april 27th in his nursing home. kenny passed away last week and but we're still here to help honor his memory he was a great hawkeye. we focus on continuing to build that trend of from this state to produce great hawkeyes. in order to honor kenny á a moment of silence was observed in his memory. silence brunner was right á arnold was a great hawkeye á one that inspired many other hawkeyes like jeff horner. i actually knew kenny when i was in like fifth grade. he did a basketball camp here at mason city high school and so i got to know him that way and obviously he got sick when he was done playing. there was more than just basketball to see á there were also teammates for life shirts for sale and a silent auction á the proceeds from the event helped benefit organizations like the kenny arnold foundation á coaches versus cancer á and the american cancer society. it was these hawkeye's way of helping their teammate even after he's
