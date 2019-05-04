Speech to Text for Saturday's early local highlights.

go outside, so we did. john marshall and new prague on the diamond, trojans got off to a great start, will busch with the ground up the middle that finds a hole for the base hit. a run would score, new prague puts up nine runs in the first. rockets would respond with this grounder past the third baseman and into left field, that will plate across a run. senior aaron limberg gets a hold of this one, a deep drive to left will fall for the base hit, two more runners will come in to score, it wouldn't be enough though as jm falls 15 century softball hosting bloomington kennedy, eagles courtney kopischke was throwing the gas, she gets the k with the fast ball. panthers angela spors pitched a good one as well, first the strikeout with the high heat. and then we get fancy, the changeup makes the hitter chase. we would have a pitchers duel early. century gets some offense from emma kartheiser she bloops one into right field. but they cant capitolize with the runner on. kopischke with the strikeout, eagles would win this 2 to nothing. over to lax, mayo girls taking on owatonna, spartans with the shot off the penalty but junior caitlin ackerman misses the mark. huskies attacking in the offensive zone, check out the save by chloe rupprect, the shot was right in her grill. after that it was all owatonna, kismet richardson breaks through with the goal. then it would be skyler eaton one of her three goals in the first half she beats rupprecht far side. the huskies wouldn't stop scoring. nice pass finds eaton again who has the easy one on one. owatonna defeats mayo