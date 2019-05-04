Clear

Rochester's Downtown Farmers Market kicked off this weekend

All the vendors live or farm within 50 miles of Rochester.

Posted: May. 4, 2019 9:38 PM
Updated: May. 4, 2019 9:38 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

it's a pretty perfect saturday weatheráwise... and that means people are outdoors enjoying the day. after much anticipation... rochester's downtown farmers market kicked off its season today. it's a time for the larson family to explore new items. the market features locally grown and organic produce... as well as baked goods, honey, plants and flowers. all the vendors live or farm within 50ámiles of rochester. david and emma larson say it's good for them because they like to keep things local.xxx i love to see community cash flow stay within the community where you see different businesses grow and other people do well along side rain or shine... the farmers market takes place every saturday from 7:30 aám
