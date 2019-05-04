Speech to Text for Shaving heads for cancer research

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after the it's a startling statistic... behind accidents... cancer is the second leading cause of death in children between the ages of one and 14áyearsá old. that's according to the american cancer society. today... community members are going bald to raise money for childhood cancer research. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox spoke to those "braving the shave."xxx calyn á it's something no parent wants to see their child go through... having to fight cancer. today á dozens of people were here at the university of minnesota rochester not to get an education... but shave a head to find a cure for cancer.xxx vo: rocking a full head of curls... eric and sophia vanderheiden (vanáderáhiáden) are taking the stage to get the big chop. sot: this is something that we've been doing... well sophie has done it for three years now. vo:a growing family tradition... to help support her mom's patients. armanda vanderheiden (vanáderáhiá den)is a pediatric nurse at mayo clinic. sot: since we're the mayo clinic we do see a lot of the worst of the worst. people come to us for the second opinion . for the last chance of hope. vo:more than ten thousand children in the uás under the age of 15 were diagnosed with cancer last year. according to american cancer society childhood cancer rates continue to increase. nat:clippers vo:sophia and her dad are losing their locks to show solidarity with patients who suffer the effects of cancer treatment. sot: chemo wipes out the fast growing cells. so you're talking about nail beds, hair follicles and that's why patients lose their hair. vo:sophia raised over twoáthousand dollars this year for the saint baldrick cancer research foundation... earning a medal for her hard work. nat: makes me feel proud of myself vo: proud parents... for sophia working to give hope to families. sot: i'm proud of good news... organizers today were able to achieve there goal of 8áthousand dollars. that money goes to helping fund research for childhood cancer. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3./// thank you jeremiah. that money will go to the saint baldrick foundation. if you would like to donate... click on káiámátá dotácom where we'll have a link under this story./// still