Local highlights from Friday

valley league came to town in triton. gorgeous day for some baseball, two runners on and the cobras will strike early on the ground ball into right field, tigers come up firing at the plate but derek lilledahl slides into the plate safe. triton would have a 3á0 lead through 3 innings. stewing knocking on the door, riley eickhoff ropes one into center field for the base hit, andrew simmons would score and it's just a two run game. they would later tie it and in the sixth, the freshman would come up big again, the bloop to center field drives in the go ahead run. tigers win it 5 to 4, they are 9 and three this "you have to be ready to go each and every day and today was very symbolic of that, we got behind right away in the first inning but we have been stressing to the kids all year long has been following the premise that we preach and the culture that we have." now let's send things down to káiámát news three sports á kaleb gillock á for some football and rugby action. hey zach á it's a sport that we don't see or think of all that often á but it's quickly gaining in popularity á it's time for some rugby. mason city going headátoá head with norwalk. we start in the first half á maliak lewis á delivers the hit to make it across the goal line for the mohawks first try of the game. how about some more tackles á listen to this one á you can probably feel the pain in your living room. then the norwalk ball carrier thinks he's getting somewhere á but the mohawks' pile driver says differently. then thorson olinger is on the move and he will go all the way for the second try of the night. mohawks take the 12 to zero win á walks us through the goal and lewis talks about how the team has grown.xxx came out of a scrum got me the ball, fake it to the guy to my left the guy followed it an i was just able to run it all the way down there there was a couple of times i got a little worried about it but yeah it worked out great. we started out with about seven guys and each year theres more and more guys coming out and learning about the game and getting the experience to play. meanwhile á the soccer team took on des moines lincoln. we start in the second half á mohawks trail oneánil á the throw in is headed by lucas binetez but is saved by the lincoln keeper. then chidy anukam draws out tristan koopman for the save. mohawks with a chance to tie á but eric lensings kick slices left and des moines lincoln holds off the mohawks in a oneánil decision./// the násáaáa softball tournament has been going on in valley city the last few days and this afternoon á the waldorf softball team's postseason hopes came to a screeching hault with a six to five loss to dickinson state. the warriors finish the year with an overall record of 15