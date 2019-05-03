Clear
Viral Facebook post claims business denied service to woman with a disability

We're hearing from Tips and Toes, accused of denying the woman service, and the family making the accusation.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: May. 3, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

as we continue to learn more./// a facebook post claiming a mason city business denied service to a peron with disabilities has gone viral. but as káiámát news three's brian tabick is learning á there might be more than meets the eye. the business says the incident never happened.xxx business is booming this friday at tips and toes. however á a situation on monday is very much still on their minds... a facebook post by debi latham claims tips and toes denied service to her daughter jill, because quote "we don't do hands like that". but employees at the nail salon á deny the accusation. try to do the jelláo harder for them when it last longer for them because the regular color is or is it a chip off. i pham is the general manager á and says they tried to offer jill a different type of manicure that would last longeráá but there was a miscommunicati on. we like vietnamese so sometimes we don't just not fluent sometimes i think i'm going understand something. i spoke to latham this morningááshe didn't want to go on camera and says she wasn't present when the situation unfolded. her daughter is in the care of one vision in clear lake. i did speak to those at one vision who say they can't confirm or deny any patient in their care for fear of breaking the hipa law but did give us this statement. one vision acknowledges discrimination exists and we oppose it in any form. we value diversity and inclusion and advocate for the rights of all. but pham says they didn't disriminate. in fact á they've given manicures to other customers with disabilities in the past... and did so the day jill came á with two friends. we already helped two people and two people already, why would we not do another person? latham says they have always had to advocate for jill and face
