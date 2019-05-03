Speech to Text for Mike Lindell: Message of faith

security prison until then./// you might know him as the "my pillow guy"... but tonight á i got the chance to find out mike lindell has a story to share that has nothing to do with pillows.xxx mike lindell is beyond familiarááá for years the entrepreneur has pitched "my pillow" as salvation for the sleepless. "looks like you're not sleeping well." "how did you know?" but long before the mankato native emerged as a pillow magnateááá he overcame the scourge of addiction. "i was a crack cocaine addict myself. my whole platform is to help the addicts. i know what will bring them out, help them and i know what will manifest the problem. addictions manifest from childhood or trauma." tonight lindell shared his message of faith and redemption at this next chapter ministries event, rozella pearson met lindell at a political event a few years ago.. "as i was leaving i just happened to walk by him and he stuck out his hand to shake my hand, so he gave me a hug and as he gave me a hug i said i watch you every night, i see you every night and then a friend of his started giving him a bad time because he was interpreting it differently." needless to say, rozella got what she wantedááá a picture with lindell. next chapter ministries has a goal to eradicate crime, executing a strong focus on the highest crime areas of rochester and olmsted county. the organization says it has a holistic approach to ministry that starts with faith, love, and a home.