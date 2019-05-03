Clear
Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/3

Nelson's forecast brings the chance for 70s on Saturday and showers/storms on Sunday

Posted: May. 3, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: May. 3, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

three chief meteorologist chris nelson joins us... chris á i don't know if i remember the last time we were talking about sunshine... let alone 70's!!!! the clouds have been stubborn with a fairly pronounced moisture layer stuck underneath high pressure. clouds will linger into the evening hours as a cold front approaches from the west, which by the way is expected to wash out. a very small chance of a shower tonight could take place. best day of the whole weekend and potentially over the next week falls tomorrow as highs ramp up close to 70 under a mostly sunny sky. fairly active weather pattern looks to start on sunday with a chance of a few showers on sunday, and more for next week. unfortunately, we don't have any major warm ups with highs only in the 50s and 60s next week. tonight: partly cloudy with a slight shower chance. lows: lower 40s. winds: s 5á10 mph tomorrow: sunny and mild. highs: near 70. thank you chris. tomorrow morning á we're
Mason City
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Rochester
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Tracking more sun today with even more for the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

