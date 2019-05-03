Speech to Text for Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/3

three chief meteorologist chris nelson joins us... chris á i don't know if i remember the last time we were talking about sunshine... let alone 70's!!!! the clouds have been stubborn with a fairly pronounced moisture layer stuck underneath high pressure. clouds will linger into the evening hours as a cold front approaches from the west, which by the way is expected to wash out. a very small chance of a shower tonight could take place. best day of the whole weekend and potentially over the next week falls tomorrow as highs ramp up close to 70 under a mostly sunny sky. fairly active weather pattern looks to start on sunday with a chance of a few showers on sunday, and more for next week. unfortunately, we don't have any major warm ups with highs only in the 50s and 60s next week. tonight: partly cloudy with a slight shower chance. lows: lower 40s. winds: s 5á10 mph tomorrow: sunny and mild. highs: near 70. thank you chris. tomorrow morning á we're