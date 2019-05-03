Speech to Text for Pedestrian hit in bowling alley parking lot

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in prison./// new tonight at ten á we're learning the name of the person arrested after authorities say he backed into a man at a bowling alley. bunrith choun is being held at the olmsted county adult detention center. the whole thing happened before 3á30 this afternoon at colonial lanes bowling alley in rochester. rochester police say a man was sitting outside of the building when choun backed into him á and then drove off. the man suffered noná life threatening injuries á and was taken to the hospital for treatment. police say choun later turned himself in and