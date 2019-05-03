Speech to Text for Discrimination or a misunderstanding at Mason City business?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a social media post has gone viral - claiming a business in mason city denied service to a disabled woman. nail salon claim-stngr-1 lowerthird2line:facebook post claims nail salon denied service mason city, ia you can see the post here by debi latham. it says her daughter jill went to tips and toes in willowbrook mall but was denied service. the post claims an employee said - quote - "we don't do hands like that." k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is speaking to both the mother and business today to find out what happened. he joins us now live... brian?xxx maplive:facebook post claims nail salon denied service mason city, ia google earth 2018 google <none> amy - i spoke with debi latham this afternoon--she didn't want to go on camera with me but says her daughter is under the care of one vision in clear lake. lowerthird2line talent:brian tabick brian.tabick@kimt.com coverage you can count on she says she received a phone call from a caretaker explaining the situation. since then - her post has been shared nearly three thousand times and gained hundreds of comments. but the manager of tips and toes says that incident never happened.xxx nail salon claim-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:facebook post claims nail salon denied service mason city, ia natural sound tips and toes is doing business as usual today - but says monday's incident is still on their minds. i pham, the manager of the store says they didn't deny access to the girl and suggested they do something different to her nails that would last longer. she says there was likely a language barrier that led to the miscommunicatio n. nail salon claim-mpkg-3 we like vietnamese and sometimes we speak not fluent and sometimes i think then understand something in there / / nail salon claim-ltag-2 pham says they do feel bad about the situation and that they do nails for those with disabilities all the time. in mason city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. / thank you brian. we reached out to one vision this afternoon. coming up at ten - we will hear what the organization had to say about discrimination against those with disabilities. / two veterans