Speech to Text for Camping Kickoff

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

warmer weather is upon us meaning people are beginning to head outdoors and get their campers ready for the year. the iowa department of natural resources has a list of camping kickoff events going on around the state ths weekend as part of camping kickoff. one such event is spring cleaning at the clear lake state park tomorrow morning at nine o'clock. meanwhile á campers like judy listfield are content with being able to enjoy the campground of their choice. we're still exploring, we're fairly new with rv'ing, and we've found we try to get campgrounds that are a little cleaner a little bit more respectful, and this one certainly is so we appreciate it. camping kickoff began today and lasts through sunday.