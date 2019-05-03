Speech to Text for May Volunteer of the Month

each month kimt news three and our giving your best partners á diamond jo casino and first citizens bank á recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community. kimt news three's raquel hellman introduces us to our volunteer of the month.xxx "well rusty, you know, is a great community advocate. he helps me every year with the relay for life, the mitchell county relay. this year we raised over 5 thousand dollars in 4 hour here." leo chisholm is talking about his friend rusty michels. rusty is also responsible for spearheading a safe ride program. "we have volunteer drivers that drive on friday and saturday nights from 6:00 til 2 or 3. and we will go out to all the supporting bars in mitchell county that call in if they need a ride. if people want to leave their vehicles at home they can call safe ride to get a ride to the bar and home." that's just one of the many reasons rusty is our may volunteer of the month. "he does a lot of other things in the community but he's just a wonderful guy." "i love this community. i lived up in the cities for a while and we moved back. i just like the small town living and the people that come with it." in osage, raquel hellman, kimt news 3./// if you know someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community... we'd love to hear from you. to nominate someone for volunteer of the month... head over to kimt dot com and click on the "giving your best" link under the "community" tab./// coming up