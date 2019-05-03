Speech to Text for Fill the Synagogue in Response to Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

jewish community is promoting synagogue attendance and good deeds following the violent attack against a california synagogue. last saturday á a college student fired shots... killing one person and injuring three other's á including the synagogue's leader. kimt news 3's annalise johnson sat down with rabbi david greene of chabad (huhá bawd) of southern minnesota. in solidarity with the victims of the violent attack á greene and chabad (huhá bawd) are asking the local jewish community to fill the synagogues at shabbat (shuhá baht) services tomorrow morning. the goal is to put (more good into the world in response to the hateful act. an intention behind a terrorist attack is to suppress people's observance, to eradicate their behavior as jews and the best possible response is to actually be more jewish and to engage with your judaism. tonight á jews á typically women and girls á will light candles for shabbat. the chabad (huhábawd) asks them to keep lori kaye á who died in the shooting á in their hearts as they light the candles. bidding