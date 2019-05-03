Clear

Columbia Club looks for new owner

The Knights of Columbus Columbia Club says there is a lack of volunteers to work at the venue.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 5:42 PM
Updated: May. 3, 2019 5:42 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Columbia Club looks for new owner

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mallet gmallet@kimt.com coverage you can count on a decades old venue in mason city is looking for a new owner. knights of columbus-vo-1 lowerthird2line:columbia building for sale mason city, ia the knights of columbus columbia club has been open for the last 20 years. they held numerous events and wedding receptions in that time--but the head of the knights of columbus is asking for all branches to move back to churches to hold their meetings. those involved say not many people want to volunteer their time to the building... and it's an asset that will be missed in town.xxx knights of columbus-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jack lang knights of columbus i wanted to keep it open it was kind of a vital thing in the community. we had a lot of little leaegue signups we get meetings and stuff for people they needed that facility. the knights of columbus stills holds meetings inside the columbia club. lang says that will continue until the building is sold. /
Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking more sun today with even more for the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

May Volunteer of the Month

Image

Fill the Synagogue in Response to Shooting

Image

Columbia Club looks for new owner

Image

Two veterans with no family were laid to rest

Image

Vaccine research discusses measles outbreak

Image

Austi-Con Underway

Image

Homeland Security Meeting in Austin

Image

Kavars won't get any of her dogs back

Image

Weiss Murder Trial: Weiss takes the stand in his own defense

Image

Drone3: Rochester Fire Department water tower training

Community Events