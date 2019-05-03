Speech to Text for Columbia Club looks for new owner

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mallet gmallet@kimt.com coverage you can count on a decades old venue in mason city is looking for a new owner. knights of columbus-vo-1 lowerthird2line:columbia building for sale mason city, ia the knights of columbus columbia club has been open for the last 20 years. they held numerous events and wedding receptions in that time--but the head of the knights of columbus is asking for all branches to move back to churches to hold their meetings. those involved say not many people want to volunteer their time to the building... and it's an asset that will be missed in town.xxx knights of columbus-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jack lang knights of columbus i wanted to keep it open it was kind of a vital thing in the community. we had a lot of little leaegue signups we get meetings and stuff for people they needed that facility. the knights of columbus stills holds meetings inside the columbia club. lang says that will continue until the building is sold. /