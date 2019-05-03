Speech to Text for Two veterans with no family were laid to rest

state veterans cemetery in preston operates on the belief that "no veteran ever dies as long as he or she is remembered by a grateful country." kimt news 3's annalise johnson was at the cemetery today as a southern minnesota community kept that promise. annalise - tell us - what happened at the cemetery?xxx lowerthird2line talent:annalise johnson ajohnson@kimt.com coverage you can count on amy - george - today two army veterans with no known living family members were laid to rest. today - area veterans and community members came out to honor these men.xxx funeral for veterans-pkg-1 funeral for veterans-pkg-2 nat: local veterans and community members honored thomas miller and david mathison today... two men none of them had ever met. funeral for veterans-pkg-3 "we maybe have never run into them at a grocery store or anywhere out there. it didn't matter. some people here could have served with them during vietnam. some people could have sat down and had a drink with them at the legion over the years but ultimately they're brother and sister for what they did in service and now they're here joining their family members." funeral for veterans-pkg-5 cemetery administrator robert gross spoke at the service. nat: today everyone here is a family member of private mathison and pse miller. miller and mathison were buried without any biological family present - but they were honored by a crowd of people standing in as honorary friends and family. nat: it's an experience that craig ugland - state captain of the minnesota patriot guard - says he'll never forget. funeral for veterans-pkg-4 "i've never been in the position to stand for a family member that was a veteran that passed away but i've stood at hundreds of funerals for veterans and active duty that have died and this one was special. these guys didn't have anybody there for them and we were able to be that family." funeral for veterans-pkg-6 the veterans flags were passed around for everyone to touch. nat: silence the flags will be kept safe at the cemetery - but gross says there is always hope the flags will be claimed. "the hope that someday we get a call from a family member or someday someone comes up the hill and says that's my great uncle and at that time we hope to move that flag forward to those family members where it belongs." until then - miller and mathison will rest with their military brothers and sisters at the minnesota state veterans cemetery. "whether you come from a large family or have no family, here you're gonna have family." / funeral for veterans-bmtag-2 service attendees also had the opportunity to take home a piece of brass - like this one - that was fired during the preston colorguard's three volley salute as a reminder of today and the two veterans laid to rest. george. / thank you annalise. these veterans are from wisconsin - but the minnesota state veterans cemetery in preston is the closest state veterans cemetery to the tomah v-a medical center. /