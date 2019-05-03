Speech to Text for Vaccine research discusses measles outbreak

mallet coverage you can count on it's a deadly disease that was once eradicated... but it's resurging - as 22 states have confirmed cases of the measles. the c-d-c reports this is the largest number of cases since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox spoke one-on-one with a vaccine researcher about the deadly disease.xxx measles vaccinations-pkgll-1 measles vaccinations-pkgll-2 vo: doctor greg poland has spent decades researching vaccines to know how they work. he tells me he's never seen an outbreak like this. measles vaccinations-pkgll-3 we're having outbreaks across the country there are over 700 cases 13 outbreaks in 22 states. measles vaccinations-pkgll-4 vo: dr. poland tells me he blames the rise of misinformation... with some thinking vaccinations cause more harm than good. he adds the resergunce of the deadly disease is not only confusing... but also troubling. sot: and to be in an environment the second decade of the 21st century for a disease we have no treatment for when you get measles there's no treatment the only thing we can do is prevent the disease. sot: reporter: what is your prediction or you thoughts... poland:predictio ns are always hazardous but knowing what i know about the biology of this disease i think we're going to see many more cases i think it's going to spread farther than just the 22 states as you get up to those higher numbers we're goingto see more people hospitalized or on ventalizers or even dying. vo:a disease once a thing of the past... now making a sudden return. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / if you get the measles... it can take up to 2 weeks before you actually develop symptoms. those include fever... dry mouth... and rashes on the skin. / our nation's