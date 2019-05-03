Clear

Austi-Con Underway

The gaming event raises money for the Hormel Historic Home's Autism Camp.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 4:53 PM
Updated: May. 3, 2019 4:53 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

austin con fundraiser-vo-2 if you're looking for something fun to do this weekend - austi-con is underway. austin con fundraiser-vo-1 austin con fundraiser-vo-4 the three day gaming event kicked off this morning. amber bergland brought her son to the event. she home schools her son - so this gives him a chance to meet other kids. and - it's also a learning experience.xxx austin con fundraiser-sot-2 austin con fundraiser-sot-3 "it is a lot of math, a lot of critical thinking. so it's just really good for him to do otherwise he is just in his room playing video games. so it gets him out of the house. and it's all for a good cause. proceeds from the event go to hormel historic home's camp for kids who have autism.
Tracking more sun today with even more for the weekend!
