Clear

Homeland Security Meeting in Austin

Local law enforcement agencies are short on some supplies that were used during severe and winter weather.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 4:52 PM
Updated: May. 3, 2019 4:52 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Homeland Security Meeting in Austin

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're getting a better idea of just how much of an impact severe winter weather we saw this year had on our area. law enforcement agencies from all over southern minnesota gathered today in austin for the southeast minnesota region one homeland security and emergency management meeting. homeland security meeting-vo-1 homeland security meeting-vo-3 one of the items on the agenda was replenshing resources that were used during april's winter storm. for example- dozens of blankets were used at emergency shelters that were set up for people who were stranded in freeborn county. emergency manager rich hall says they now have to find a way to replace those blankets. xxx homeland security meeting-sots-1 lowerthird2line:rich hall emergency management director, freeborn county "we look at replacing those either with our volunteer partners such as the red cross or the salvation army or do we need to look at buying and purchasing some." homeland security meeting-sots-5 "it's better to get stuff now then think that you have time because you never know when a disaster or something is gonna happen." fema will be in freeborn county monday may thirteenth to start doing damage assessments. /
Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking more sun today with even more for the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

May Volunteer of the Month

Image

Fill the Synagogue in Response to Shooting

Image

Columbia Club looks for new owner

Image

Two veterans with no family were laid to rest

Image

Vaccine research discusses measles outbreak

Image

Austi-Con Underway

Image

Homeland Security Meeting in Austin

Image

Kavars won't get any of her dogs back

Image

Weiss Murder Trial: Weiss takes the stand in his own defense

Image

Drone3: Rochester Fire Department water tower training

Community Events