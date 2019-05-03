Speech to Text for Homeland Security Meeting in Austin

we're getting a better idea of just how much of an impact severe winter weather we saw this year had on our area. law enforcement agencies from all over southern minnesota gathered today in austin for the southeast minnesota region one homeland security and emergency management meeting. homeland security meeting-vo-1 homeland security meeting-vo-3 one of the items on the agenda was replenshing resources that were used during april's winter storm. for example- dozens of blankets were used at emergency shelters that were set up for people who were stranded in freeborn county. emergency manager rich hall says they now have to find a way to replace those blankets. xxx homeland security meeting-sots-1 lowerthird2line:rich hall emergency management director, freeborn county "we look at replacing those either with our volunteer partners such as the red cross or the salvation army or do we need to look at buying and purchasing some." homeland security meeting-sots-5 "it's better to get stuff now then think that you have time because you never know when a disaster or something is gonna happen." fema will be in freeborn county monday may thirteenth to start doing damage assessments. /