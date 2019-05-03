Speech to Text for Kavars won't get any of her dogs back

it's a story you saw here yesterday on kimt news three first at four. the owner of a north iowa dog breeding facility - that authorities call a puppy mill - will not be getting her dogs back. kavars setup-vo-2 kavars setup-vo-3 our coverage started back in november - when more than 150 samoyeds were taken from white fire kennles in manly. the american society for the prevention of cruelty to animals says the dogs were neglected. kavars setup-vo-4 but the kennels' owner - barb kavars - went to court to try to get nine of the dogs - and four cats back. this week the court is denying kavars request. / kavars update-vo-1 kavars update-vo-2 those dogs are being cared for at the humane society of north iowa - and they will now be put up for adoption. kavars is charged with seventeen counts of animal neglect. she's pleaded not guilty to those charges. now we're learning a bill that made its way through the iowa legislature this year but did not pass would've made it easier for cases like this one to be prosecuted.xxx kavars-sot-1 kavars update-sot-2 the had it been passed last year and enacted this year it would have defined of animal cruelty versus animal neglect versus animal torture so it would have given law enforcement a little more enforcement to make the right charges. because due to the amount of national attention this story has gotten - the humane society of north iowa has received hundreds of applications for the samoyeds. current applications will be reviewed - but if you're interested you are still able to apply. as for kavars - a non-jury trial is set to begin in july. /