Speech to Text for Weiss Murder Trial: Weiss takes the stand in his own defense

/ we continue our coverage of the murder trial of alexandar weiss. today - weiss is taking the stand in his own defense. weiss setup-grxvo-2 he's charged with second degree murder for the january 20-18 shooting of seventeen- year-old muhammed rahim in rochester. weiss setup-grxvo-3 weiss setup-grxvo-4 police say a car crash led to an argument between the two men - that ended when weiss shot and killed rahim. / weiss says he was acting in self defense - and today - he's telling his story to the jury. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox was in the courtroom for the testimony. he joins us now live - jeremiah - what does weiss have to say?xxx weiss testifies-livegrx-2 raquel-amy. i was in the courtroom as alexander weiss took the stand - telling jurors his emotional account of what happened january 14th 2018. weiss testifies-livegrx-6 weiss says told the just wanted the drivers information to report the car crash. he say he was approached by rahim and a passenger in the car aggressively and rahim spat on him and attempted to grab his gun. but this is a very important note. earlier today - a forensic scientist testified that there was no evidence of rahim's spit on weiss' face. weiss testifies-livegrx-5 weiss began to sob during his testimony saying he had no choice and didnt intend for this to turn deadly. reporting live in rochester, jeremiah wilcox, kimt news three. / thanks jeremiah. the trial will start back up again on monday. stay with kimt news three on air and online for the very latest. /