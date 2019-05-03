Speech to Text for Tracking Increasing Clouds Through the Day

for enjoying the drier weather? it's been nice to have a few days with no rain in sight, but our days are certainly limited. at least there is a nice friday and saturday to look forward to! sun will kick off our friday in fabulous fashion, as highs finally climb back into the lower 60s. clouds, however, are not done with us. increase cloud cover through the day will, once again, limit or highs from topping over the norm. this being said, abundant sunshine then returns for what's looking to be an incredible saturday. highs will bump above the norm and into the upper 60s/lower 70s across the area. southern winds returning today (alongside the sun) can be thanked for our quick warm up! sunday, rain chances return with a few storm chances mixed in. it all begins sunday evening into monday, where scattered showers and isolated storms remain in the forecast through wednesday. today: increasing clouds. highs: lower 60s. winds: s 5á10 mph. tonight: partly to mostly cloudy. lows: lower 40s. winds: s 5á10 mph saturday: mostly sunny.