Speech to Text for 5 injured in Mason City crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

devolping 5 people are recovering today after a rollover crash in mason city. it happened on 12th street northwest near taft avenue, the road was shut down while crews investigate, but road is now back open. it happened around 6 last night. police tell us one person was seriously hurt, and at least 2 adults and 3 children were involved. the serioulsy injuried victim was flown to mayo clinic in rochester by helicopter. now, police need your help. they asking if anyone say what happened, or anything just before, to call the police department. stay with kimt news 3 as we work to learn more also.