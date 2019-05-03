Clear

5 injured in Mason City crash

Happened on northwest side of Mason City.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 6:32 AM
Updated: May. 3, 2019 6:32 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

devolping 5 people are recovering today after a rollover crash in mason city. it happened on 12th street northwest near taft avenue, the road was shut down while crews investigate, but road is now back open. it happened around 6 last night. police tell us one person was seriously hurt, and at least 2 adults and 3 children were involved. the serioulsy injuried victim was flown to mayo clinic in rochester by helicopter. now, police need your help. they asking if anyone say what happened, or anything just before, to call the police department. stay with kimt news 3 as we work to learn more also.
