Speech to Text for TIC TRACK MEET

lots of great action to be seen tonight in garner. we start with the girls 200 meter dash where lyv arispe holds of her teammate taylor ingledue for the first play finish which she says is always a competitive battle. then it's the boy's turn á where logan prescott never looks behind him finishing with a time of 23.41 á he says his motivation is competition among teammates. then in the boys 400 meter hurdles á tommy kaktis even while changing up his approach á manages to pull away with the win. then bishop garrigan's madelin cink has only been running track for two years á but found a passion for the sport and won the girls 1500. garner's reece smith was back at it tonight á trying to break yet another school record. here's a look at the top threes from tonight. the lake mills boys are your west division champs followed by forest city and bishop garrigan. and forest city is your girls west division champ with 164 points á followed by bishop garrigan in second á and lake mills and west hancock will share third with 74 points a piece. it's been a busy night out on the diamonds á especially in rochester á let's go ahead and take a look at the scoreboards. in baseball á the century panthers shutout owatonna six nothing. and mankato east with the five to four victory over the albert lea tigers. in softball á a high scoring affair with lourdes taking the 18 to nine. and the john marshall rockets take a seven to six victory over the mayo spartans./// we told you earlier tonight about the