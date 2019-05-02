Speech to Text for Dunbar passes

news to report to the sports community tonight á jerry dunbar á also known as mr. niacc á has died at the age of 79. dunbar had been battling esopegeal cancer for the past three years. he was an honorablew mention running back in his playing days at mason city junior college and would later become the head coach from 1977 to 1985 á coached baseball from 1982á2001 á and served as athletic director from 1983á2001. he also coached junior high sports for newman catholic schools. his viitation is tomorrow from 4á7 at epiphany parish in mason city with his funeral mass begininng at 10:30 am on friday. live in mason city á kaleb gillock á káiámát news three sports.///