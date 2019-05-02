Speech to Text for TIC West Track Highlights

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

four to seven./// several hawkeye legends including jeff horner and greg brunner will be in mason city on saturday to play in a basketball game to raise money to support the now late kenny arnold. arnold helped lead iowa to the final four in 1980 á but expereinced physical and financial challenges since then. the event begins in the high school gym on saturday