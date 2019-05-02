Clear

The Austin of the future will look more diverse

We're taking a look at the changing demographics in Austin.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: May. 2, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

america is made up of people of different colors á backgrounds á and walks of life. and the town of austin is no different. in a town of just 25á thousand people... 27 percent are nonácaucasion á and diversity is on the rise. kimt news 3's isabella basco learned about the changing demographics of austin at a public library event tonight. isabella?./// katie and george... the director of research and assessment at austin public schools tells me the district now consists of 50 percent nonácaucasian students and those numbers are on an upward trend. one graduate and daughter of mexican immigrants tells me why she's happy to see diversity on the rise.xxx in the small city of austin... leslie lopez works at her uncle's eatery. along with meals, they sell pastries... jewelry and candies from different lands. when her family established roots here... they didn't know what to expect. "there were no latinos here. they didn't know how other people will react but slowly. they saw other people was welcoming. and they are like why not stay here?" now years later... she sees an increasingly diverse clientele here. "you see different cultures, races and different types of races and different types of environments involved." and she hopes that trend will continue. "we hope austin gets more diverse." and it is looking that way according to corey haugen á the director of research and assessment for the austin public schools. "we do know that we're gonna continue to see increases. how high we'll go the future yet will tell us those pieces." and behind the numbers are the faces... the voices... and the stories of people including lopez and her family who hope customers... neighbors and community members understand their journey.0 "you leave everything behind. all you have on your mind is giving a better future to your family, being able to help your parents. and that's the one thing you always have on your mind."
Community Events