Speech to Text for Water tower rescue training

thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10á i'm katie lange. and i'm george mallet./// first tonight... the rochester fire department embarks on a unique training exerciseááá stuff most of us have never seen before. between kimt news 3's goá pros á drone 3 á and reporter on the ground á we got to see it all. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live now... at the sight of the intensive handsáon training... brooke? katie, george, today the rochester fire department practiced high angle rope rescue training... by repelling from this water tower. "on the ground, give me a little slack!" today the rochester fire deparmtent is getting some special training. "to work on a couple different training scenarios both on the outside of the tower of being able to do a very high level of repel from a vertical area and then we'll be moving inside the water tower and working on different types of rope techniques in more of a confined space." it's what these firefighters do to ensure they're ready to answer our calls. "it could be this very same scenario, it could be one of our downtown buildings with one of the window washers, it could be someone who fell off a cliff while they were hiking." as the med city continues to grow á firefighters don't know what expertise an individual call may require. "as everyone knows, its growing exponentially, the buildings are only getting taller and taller so this is something that could happen down there." obviously the people's safety is priority number one. scenarios like this emphasize teamwork. they got this reporter rigged up in a harness á and (into the tower we went... just look at the manpower it took to get this rookie in her gear. "it does promote teamwork. you need everyone to do their job, and make sure we're doing things correctly and stay safe ourselves and make sure we're not becoming an additional victim in this scenario." the hope is when the alarm soundsááá this kind of drill the rochester fire department does trainging like this at least once a year. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. and the firefighter we heard from is in training to be on the minnesota task force one team. we wish him the best of luck with his training./// breaking news out of mason city tonight... just minutes before the newscast we learned five people are injured á at least one seriously