Clear

Five hurt in Mason City Crash

Stay tuned for more on this breaking story

Posted: May. 2, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: May. 2, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Five hurt in Mason City Crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

best of luck with his training./// breaking news out of mason city tonight... just minutes before the newscast we learned five people are injured á at least one seriously á after a rollover accident. 12th street northwest between pierce and taft avenues is shutdown while crews investigate the crash á and likely won't be open until tomorrow morning. it happened around seven pám. authorities say five people were involved... two adults and three children. four were taken to mercy one north iowa á the other life flighted to mayo clinic. we know one person was airlifted from the scene... as of now á we don't know if that person is a child. police are asking that anyone who might have witnessed the crash or events right before it á contact the department. stay tuned on air and online as we keep learning more./// a mason city man
Mason City
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Nicer forecast turns to sun and 70s by Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TIC TRACK MEET

Image

Dunbar passes

Image

MC Rugby Preview

Image

TIC West Track Highlights

Image

The Austin of the future will look more diverse

Image

Water tower rescue training

Image

Five hurt in Mason City Crash

Image

Dogs will not be returned to Kavars

Image

Alliant Energy Rate Hike: How much is too much?

Image

Walk MS events coming up in Rochester and Mason City

Community Events