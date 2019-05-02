Speech to Text for Dogs will not be returned to Kavars

tomorrow kimt news 3 continues to follow what authorities call a puppy mill case out of north iowa. today we're learning the owner of white fire kennel in manly á barbara kavars á will (not be getting nine of her dogs back á despite a court appeal. kavars faces 17 counts of animal neglect after a search warrant was executed on her property in mid november. the conditions were described by law enfrocement as "unliveable". today káiámát news three's brian tabick is learning what's next for the court held ká9's.xxx all of those dogs are being held here at the humane society of north iowa. and those nine turned in to 23. because two of the dogs have given birth to puppies since november. now that the court has made a decision á the dogs will be up for adoption. they've had very little human contact over the last six months. only humane society of north iowa emloyees were allowed to interact with them. i'm told that's because they were worried about the dogs being injured or running away while in the care of the shelter. and holding on to the dogs isn't cheapááthe aspca has helped with food costs but the humane society footed the other bills that come with caring for dogs. all the care we have invested in the hands on care and the cleanup has been my staff and we are a nonprofit organization that serves north iowa so we do relay on donations to care of all of the animals as well as all of the samoyeds. the dogs will liekly be listed for adoption friday. soukup says they're just waiting for permission from the aspca. in mason city brian tabick káiámát news three. kavars is due back in court july 23rd./// back in court