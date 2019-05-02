Clear

Alliant Energy Rate Hike: How much is too much?

Iowa Utilities Board considers approving an Alliant Energy 25-percent rate increase.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 6:37 PM
Updated: May. 2, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Alliant Energy Rate Hike: How much is too much?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

murder trial./// have you seen a spike in your energy bill? alliant energy has imposed an interim rate hike á of around 8 dollars on average... per electric bill. but rates could be on the rise even further á if the iowa utilities board approves alliant energy's 25 percent rate increase. káiámát news three's brian tabick talked to customers who say they just can't afford the increase. katie and george... more than 1 hundreds people piled into a meeting room at the historic park in. it was standing room only with people eager to tell their story about how this increase will impact them. an additional $12 a month increase in next year in 2020 is about 10%. that's the proposal from alliant enegry. it comes at a time when many of us have already seen an increase in our alliant bill. my bill has gone up from 2015 2014 $224 on a budget. my budget was $140, now my budget is $265. one after another. in december and january when we get our high bills they can't pay them so then i have to help them. after hundreds showed their disdain for the proposaláá allaint energy representative s explained the money would be used to boost the flow of energy to the power grid and move forward with wind energy. 12 dollars a month adds up for businesses. with our annual rate increases we will see over a $300,000 base rate increase in our energy costs over 2018 and over a the board has some leeway á and can make changes á 2020 is about 10%. that's the proposal from alliant enegry. it comes at a time when many of us have already seen an increase in our alliant bill. my bill has gone up from 2015 2014 $224 on a budget. my budget was $140, now my budget is $265. one after another. in december and january when we get our high bills they can't pay them so then i have to help them. after hundreds showed their disdain for the proposaláá allaint energy representative s explained the money would be used to boost the flow of energy to the power grid and move forward with wind energy. 12 dollars a month adds up for businesses. with our annual rate increases we will see over a $300,000 base rate increase in our energy costs over 2018 and over a the board has some leeway á and can make changes á instead of simply voting yes or no. if the board decides no increase is necessary á alliant energy will pay back customers the interim price they have been paying with interest. in mason city brian tabick káiá mát news
Mason City
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 49°
Nicer forecast turns to sun and 70s by Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Alliant Energy Rate Hike: How much is too much?

Image

Walk MS events coming up in Rochester and Mason City

Image

Newspapers ask for donations

Image

Father warns students to think about the consequences of their actions

Image

Helping small businesses thrive

Image

Fountain Lake dredging

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/2

Image

Witnesses testify in Weiss murder trial

Image

Tracking Slow Clearing Skies

Image

Rochester getting to know its new police captain

Community Events