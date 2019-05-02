Speech to Text for Alliant Energy Rate Hike: How much is too much?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

murder trial./// have you seen a spike in your energy bill? alliant energy has imposed an interim rate hike á of around 8 dollars on average... per electric bill. but rates could be on the rise even further á if the iowa utilities board approves alliant energy's 25 percent rate increase. káiámát news three's brian tabick talked to customers who say they just can't afford the increase. katie and george... more than 1 hundreds people piled into a meeting room at the historic park in. it was standing room only with people eager to tell their story about how this increase will impact them. an additional $12 a month increase in next year in 2020 is about 10%. that's the proposal from alliant enegry. it comes at a time when many of us have already seen an increase in our alliant bill. my bill has gone up from 2015 2014 $224 on a budget. my budget was $140, now my budget is $265. one after another. in december and january when we get our high bills they can't pay them so then i have to help them. after hundreds showed their disdain for the proposaláá allaint energy representative s explained the money would be used to boost the flow of energy to the power grid and move forward with wind energy. 12 dollars a month adds up for businesses. with our annual rate increases we will see over a $300,000 base rate increase in our energy costs over 2018 and over a the board has some leeway á and can make changes á 2020 is about 10%. that's the proposal from alliant enegry. it comes at a time when many of us have already seen an increase in our alliant bill. my bill has gone up from 2015 2014 $224 on a budget. my budget was $140, now my budget is $265. one after another. in december and january when we get our high bills they can't pay them so then i have to help them. after hundreds showed their disdain for the proposaláá allaint energy representative s explained the money would be used to boost the flow of energy to the power grid and move forward with wind energy. 12 dollars a month adds up for businesses. with our annual rate increases we will see over a $300,000 base rate increase in our energy costs over 2018 and over a the board has some leeway á and can make changes á instead of simply voting yes or no. if the board decides no increase is necessary á alliant energy will pay back customers the interim price they have been paying with interest. in mason city brian tabick káiá mát news