Speech to Text for Walk MS events coming up in Rochester and Mason City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

disease that attacks the brain... spinal cord and optic nerves. multiple sclerosis affects nearly one million people in the u- s... that's according to the national m- s- society. preview walk ms-vo-1 lowerthird2line:walking to cure ms rochester, mn it's a story that hits close to home for ginger knapp. her mother suffered with m-s for more than 35- years.xxx preview walk ms-sot-1 lowerthird2line:ginger knapp volunteer started using a cane and then she started using a wheel chair and then she went to a motorized scooter and then it came to a wheel chair where she had to have the head support and everything because she just couldn't do it. knapp will be participating in the m-s walk this saturday. the event works to raise awareness and money to fund the search for a cure. walk m-s kicks off this saturday at soldiers field veterans memorial park in rochester at 9 a-m. mason city's event is may 11th. /