Clear

Newspapers ask for donations

Two newspapers are turning to the public for help as they struggle to stay afloat.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 5:23 PM
Updated: May. 2, 2019 5:23 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Newspapers ask for donations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

publisher - the dodge county independent and steele county times - are turning to the community to help keep the publications up and running. newspapers go fund me-vo-1 lowerthird2line:newspapers asking for community's help kasson, mn alex malm has worked as editor of the paper since october. we told you in december how the byron review and star herald ceased publication due to financial woes. the dodge county independent says it gained 400 new subscribers since then and has started covering byron. despite that uptick in subscriptions - the owner of the papers tells kimt the businesses are struggling due to a number of factors including the rise in costs of printing and postage. ending publication isn't something they want to do any time soon - so they're asking for help.xxx newspapers go fund me-sot-1 lowerthird2line:alex malm editor, dodge county independent the local paper really is important. its important to us, its important to the community, its important to really everyone so do their part and try to promote it in whatever way they can the owner tells us their blooming prairie office is for sale - and he would even consider selling the newspapers to someone who has more resources to put into them. kimt.com:local news the papers now have a go- fund-me page set up to accept donations. we'll have a link on our website at kimt dot com with this story under local news. / it's a
Mason City
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Tracking much drier weather starting today!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Alliant Energy Rate Hike: How much is too much?

Image

Walk MS events coming up in Rochester and Mason City

Image

Newspapers ask for donations

Image

Father warns students to think about the consequences of their actions

Image

Helping small businesses thrive

Image

Fountain Lake dredging

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/2

Image

Witnesses testify in Weiss murder trial

Image

Tracking Slow Clearing Skies

Image

Rochester getting to know its new police captain

Community Events