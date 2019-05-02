Speech to Text for Newspapers ask for donations

publisher - the dodge county independent and steele county times - are turning to the community to help keep the publications up and running. newspapers go fund me-vo-1 lowerthird2line:newspapers asking for community's help kasson, mn alex malm has worked as editor of the paper since october. we told you in december how the byron review and star herald ceased publication due to financial woes. the dodge county independent says it gained 400 new subscribers since then and has started covering byron. despite that uptick in subscriptions - the owner of the papers tells kimt the businesses are struggling due to a number of factors including the rise in costs of printing and postage. ending publication isn't something they want to do any time soon - so they're asking for help.xxx newspapers go fund me-sot-1 lowerthird2line:alex malm editor, dodge county independent the local paper really is important. its important to us, its important to the community, its important to really everyone so do their part and try to promote it in whatever way they can the owner tells us their blooming prairie office is for sale - and he would even consider selling the newspapers to someone who has more resources to put into them. kimt.com:local news the papers now have a go- fund-me page set up to accept donations. we'll have a link on our website at kimt dot com with this story under local news. / it's a