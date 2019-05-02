Speech to Text for Father warns students to think about the consequences of their actions

owi consequences-stngr-2 between the months of april and june - teens are involved in more fatal traffic accidents than the other 9 months of the year combined. that's according to the insurance institute for highway safety. it may not be a surprise that those months happen to coincide with prom season. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was at stewartville high school today as teens were reminded to make good decisions on the road.xxx student owi consequences-pkgll-1 lowerthird2line:annalise johnson ajohnson@kimt.com in just 2 days, stewartville upperclassmen will climb into their cars and drive each other to the prom. one local man is reminding them that their actions have consequences. student owi consequences-pkgll-7 in december of 2015 - triton high school senior logan maas was just like the students sitting in this stewartville high school auditorium... looking forward to prom and graduation... but he never had those experiences. "logan was in a rollover accident. he didn't make it. your brother's dead." logan's father matthew is telling his son's story. logan wasn't wearing his seatbelt when his friends were messing around on a gravel road. it cost him his life. student owi consequences-pkgll-4 "a county away, a school district that these students interact with very often. it's a lot closer to home and hopefully the message that they receive is that this does happen and it does happen around here and i'm not invincible." student owi consequences-pkgll-5 "i think teens tend to think they're invincible so seeing it portrayed as a harsh reality was really important i think." student owi consequences-pkgll-8 these seniors tell me the presentation reinforces their plans to make good decisions at prom - and any time they get in a car. "making sure everybody's wearing their seatbelt and following the rules of the road." drivers education instructor bill glomski heard about matthew maas's presentation - and brought it to stewartville today because he thought it sent an important message. student owi consequences-pkgll-6 "if they do something that's not what they're supposed to do when they're driving, it can change the rest of their life." student owi consequences-pkgll-9 maas hopes sharing logan's story will spark conversation between students and their peers and families. "if we don't take the right steps to prevent crashes like this, what happened to my son can happen to them." student owi consequences-pkgll-3 stewartville high school is also competing in a seatbelt challenge to see how quickly they can buckle up. in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. / matthew maas and minnesota state patrol sergeant troy christianson are traveling to medford tomorrow to deliver the same important message to students there. /