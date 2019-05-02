Clear

Helping small businesses thrive

A meeting was held in Spring Valley to help small business owners learn the skills they need to succeed in a challenging market.

businesses network-vo-3 in today's world of online shopping - it can be difficult for businesses to survive. especially those in small, rural communities. that's why local business owners are coming together to brainstorm ways to succeed. businesses network-vo-6 businesses network-vo-7 the rural entrepreneuria l venture- known as rev- held a networking event for small business owners today in spring valley. organizers says the community relys on mom and pop type shops to keep the town going. dorothy holland attended the meeting - she owns a produce business and is familiar with the struggle many are facing.xxx businesses network-sot-1 businesses network-sot-2 "and i think that's the trouble with small towns. we have to make sure that people are coming to the small towns instead of just passing through." rev plans on meeting next week to further discuss the conversation that happened today - and how they can continue to help small businesses succeed. / a house
