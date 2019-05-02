Speech to Text for Helping small businesses thrive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

businesses network-vo-3 in today's world of online shopping - it can be difficult for businesses to survive. especially those in small, rural communities. that's why local business owners are coming together to brainstorm ways to succeed. businesses network-vo-6 businesses network-vo-7 the rural entrepreneuria l venture- known as rev- held a networking event for small business owners today in spring valley. organizers says the community relys on mom and pop type shops to keep the town going. dorothy holland attended the meeting - she owns a produce business and is familiar with the struggle many are facing.xxx businesses network-sot-1 businesses network-sot-2 "and i think that's the trouble with small towns. we have to make sure that people are coming to the small towns instead of just passing through." rev plans on meeting next week to further discuss the conversation that happened today - and how they can continue to help small businesses succeed. / a house