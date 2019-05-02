Speech to Text for Fountain Lake dredging

that started last year - the dredging of fountain lake in albert lea. fountain lake dredge-vo-5 now that the weather is getting nicer - the dreging is starting back up again. and you'll have a chance to see it first hand. during next week's minnesota governor fishing opener - people will be albe to take a dredging tour. and something important to keep in mind as you get your boat out on the lake. the shell rock river watershed district wants to remind boaters and anglers to be aware of the caution signs and stay at least 500 feet away from the dredge. avid angler dave simpson is eager to learn more about the process.xxx fountain lake dredge-sot-4 fountain lake dredge-sot-2 "yea i'm just gonna see what it's like. they dredged here many many years ago its ben so long ago that i'm gonna check it out again." if you'd like to participate in a dredging tour - they start next friday - may tenth at ten a-m. you can find all the information you need on kimt dot com. and make sure to stay with kimt news three on air and online for our team coverage of the minnesota governor's fishing opener which is being held in albert lea for the first time ever. /