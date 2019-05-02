Clear
Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/2

Nelson's forecast includes 70s for parts of the weekend but also a chance for rain the other parts.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 4:45 PM
Updated: May. 2, 2019 4:45 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sunshine. / i'm joined now by kimt stormteam three chief meteorologist chris nelson. weather-main-3 it appears we are finally done with the rain for a couple of days with the sun trying to return to the forecast. there could be peeks of sun this afternoon, and better chances of sun tomorrow and saturday. with the sun marching in, temperatures will respond nicely back into the 60s and even 70. computer model projections are hinting at slight chances of showers on saturday night and sunday morning; also, next week there will be chances. around or above average temperatures are expected for a chunk of next week. it could be a more active day on tuesday with scattered showers and storms developing. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: near 40. winds: nw 5-10 mph tomorrow: partly sunny. highs: low 60s. winds: s 5-10 mph tomorrow night: partly cloudy and dry. lows: low 40s. winds: s 5-10 mph. thanks chris. amy?xxx davenport flooding-intro-2
Mason City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Tracking much drier weather starting today!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/2

