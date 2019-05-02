Speech to Text for Witnesses testify in Weiss murder trial

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this afternoon we continue coverage of the murder trial of alexander weiss. day three of the trial is underway right now in an olmsted county courtroom. weiss setup-grxvo-2 weiss is charged with second degree murder for the january 20-18 shooting of seventeen- year-old muhammed rahim in rochester. weiss setup-grxvo-3 weiss setup-grxvo-4 police say a car crash led to an argument between the two men - that ended when weiss shot and killed rahim. weiss has filed court documents claiming he was acting in self- defense. / in court today - those who witnessed the shooting take place are recounting their terrifying experience. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox spent the day in the courtroom. he joins us live outside the courthouse with the very latest - jeremiah?xxx weiss trial-livegrx-2 that's right it was a packed court room for the alexander weiss trial. today jurors were able to get a better picture of exactly what happened on janurary 14th 2018. weiss trial-livegrx-4 today two witnesses who were actually inside the car when muhammed rahim was shot gave their account of the shooting. she tells the court she got out of the car and remembers his white shirt with blood. she was sobbing during her testimony - saying that the entire incident was traumatizing. the next witness was also in the car with the victim. he told the court he witnessed weiss draw his gun and shoot rahim. weiss trial-livegrx-3 rochester police also testified saying they recovered ammunition and a loaded magazine inside weiss's vehicle. weiss was licensed to carry. the trial will start back up again tomorrow morning. reporting live in rochester, jeremiah wilcox, kimt news 3. / thanks jeremiah. stay with kimt news three on air and online for the latest developments in the weiss murder trial.