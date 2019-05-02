Speech to Text for Tracking Slow Clearing Skies

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( cloudy skies and patchy fog will headline the am hours as thursday kicks off, but don't fret! drier air is on the way and will disturb our stretch of gray days sooner rather than later. cloud cover will begin to gradually clear starting as the sun rises and continue through our entire thursday, making for a mostly clear overnight. highs will begin to recover as well, finally popping back into the upper 50s as clouds decrease. dry air will keep the rain away as we finish the work week; friday welcomes back lower 60s and partly sunny skies. saturday remains the nicest day on track and one of the few above average days in the forecast. mostly sunny skies and 70s will move in before a cooler sunday.