Speech to Text for Rochester getting to know its new police captain

rochester's police department hires a fourth captain... who's in charge of "community services." the goal is to improve the relationship between officers and the people they serve. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with how you can meet the newest captain today. annalisa? tyler and arielle, captain jeff stilwell has been patroling streets these streets in rochester for about 25 years. now in his new role, he'll still be on the streets, but instead of traditional crimeástopping, he'll be stopping to talk to you. captain stilwell is rochester police's first ever, captain of community services. rápád asked for the position back in february as a way to better connect with the community. in his new role, he'll focus on a number of different areas, but one of his main roles is building better relationships with people in the community. i asked him what are the biggest challenges he sees is starting this to get beyond both some staff and some community members previous experiences that have been negative and say you know none of us should be defined by an act in the worst day of our lives so this morning is his first community event in this new role. he's the guest for chief franklin's 'coffee with a cop' event. you can talk with captain stilwell at barbershop talk studios anywhere from 8 to 10 am. live in the barbershop talk studios is on 19th street northwest near lourdes high school.