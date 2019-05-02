Clear

Weiss murder trial continues

Weiss is claiming self-defense in the murder trial.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 6:46 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

it's the end of day two for a rochester murder trial. this man á 26á yeará old alexander weiss á is charged with secondádegree murder in the fatal shooting of 17á yeará old muhammed rahim. police say the two were involved in a car accident just before the shooting. kimt news three's calyn thompson was in the courtroom this afternoon.xxx i saw two people take the stand on wednesday afternoon á medical examiner dr. peter lin and rochester police sgt. eric strop. (file vo) the testimony transported jurors back to that fateful day... january 14, 2018. the medical examiner detailed the autopsy of muhammed rahim. the police sergeant explained the process of collecting evidence and pictures from the crime scene. (mug) weiss has filed court documents claiming he was acting in selfá defense./// reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// stay with kimt news three on air and online for the latest developments in the weiss (wyss) murder trial.///
