Speech to Text for Representative Jim Hagedorn faces criticism from Muslim community for reported comments

during a recent visit to the congressional district he represents... republican representative jim hagedorn spoke about national and border security. something he's a strong supporter of strengthening. but something he reportedly said during the visit has some upset. kimt news 3's deedee stiepan joins us live to explain. this all stems from an article about hagedorn's visit to worthington that was published in "the globe" newspaper. the article is from last week but has recently resurfaced and has people talking... congressman hagedorn was commenting on loopholes in the uás visa system that allows people from other countries to overstay their visas. the globe reports that hagedorn said many of those individuals are áquote á from terrorist countries. hagedorn then reportedly suggested that exploitation of the visa system in this way is what caused 9/11. since this was not a direct quote á we reached out to the congressman to elaborate or clarify... especially since the "i think if mr hagedorn was stipulating that a great proportion of undocumented people are from terrorist countries, i think it's a gross exaggeration. i think it further fuels the fire of islamaphobia that's throughout the country and in minnesota and southern i wasn't able to speak directly with congressman hagedorn á but i did speak with someone in his washington dác office over the phone. when asked about the article á she said she's not sure it is an accurate representation of what was said however i could not get a straight answer on whether or not hagedorn made similar statements during his visit. she did tell me that his position on border security and national security has not changed. when then candidate hagedorn sat down with kimt thanks deedee. hagedorn is serving his first term in congress á he won the seat by just 13á hundred votes in november.