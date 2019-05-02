Speech to Text for SAW: Mac Horvath

how do you play when all eyes are on you? century's mac horvath deals with this everytime he steps on the field. just a junior, horvath is already committed to play ball at the university of north carolina and is a legit mlb prospect. some sites have him going in the first round in 2020. with that attention could come distractions, but even with major league scouts attending some of his games, horvath doesn't worry about it. "usually when they are there i tend not to focus on it or even try to look at them, just to keep them out of my mind and play the game that i love." being from a cold weather state could be a disadvantage, but mac is able to train year round. "i workout at the rochester batting cages, i just go there you know three to six times a week depending on my basketball schedule." on the mound, the junior ramps up a 90 mile per hour fastball, a velocity rarely seen at the high school level. "it's definitely an adjustment." there are some walk problems, but horvath has been unhittable this season, allowing just two hits and striking out 19 batters in just eight innings. his mentality is simple. "my mentality is just no one is going to get a hit off me, i'm just trying to strike everyone out and throw it as hard as i can." mac's future though may be at the plate... where he sports a .444 batting average and more than half of his at bats are walks. for how good he is on the diamond, he makes everyone around him better. "he really invests his time to make sure not just himself is better but really everyone around him." "i've played with him for a while, i've gotten to know him, he's a good friend of mine and he's just always working to get better." "he definitely pushes other people to get better, just seeing his caliber just makes everyone else just want to get better." in rochester, zach gilleland kimt news 3 sports.