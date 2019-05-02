Clear

Bulldogs are ready for season

Bulldogs are ready for season

Posted: May. 1, 2019 11:07 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2019 11:07 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

team has it's goal set hiugh for the rest of the season á as the bulldogs are hungry for medals later on at the state meet. a lot of pr's i guess. last forest city meetran that time ie my sophomore year and it's only gotten better. lake mills senior á lyv arispie á is talking about seeing improvement in her own running game but the same can be said for almost everyone on the team. tommy kaktis says consistency is key. the tools that help me get there is just consistency putting in the work over the three years and just kind of collecting the fruit of my labor. another athlete collecting the fruit of their labor á brooke bergo á a freshman who now holds the school's long jump record. it's always been a dream to set a record, i never thought i would as a freshman but it's pretty cool. now that the postseason is here á these athletes are beginning to get hungry for a trip to the state track meet that's just two weeks away. it'd be an honor, we've worked hard this season, i'm looking forward to it. it's always fun to go down there with teammates and have a good time down there and cheer each other on. lake mills has brought home a lot of medals in the shuttle hurdle relay and we want to try to keep that up and kind of solidify ourselves as the strongest track team in the state. with lots of determination á anything is possible i have a lot more motivation this year. last year i had a stress fracture so i in studio three á kaleb gillock á káiámát news three sports. guys
