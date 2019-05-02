Clear

Five local athletes sign college offers

Five local athletes sign college offers

Posted: May. 1, 2019 11:01 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2019 11:01 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Five local athletes sign college offers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

3 katie and george á five more area athletes officially comitted to taking their game to the next level this afternoon. brian vandenburg of the north iowa christian school who plays tennis for mason city has signed to play tennis at northwestern college in orange city. masn city's dylan miller has signed his letter of intent for basketball with grand view. meanwhile á lake mills' cael boehmer commits to wartburg for baseball. caiden jones á allátime win leader á will head to loras for wrestling. and tommy kaktis will play football at luther college./// matthew hurt
Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Rochester
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Rain continues, but tracking a nicer weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Mac Horvath

Image

Bulldogs are ready for season

Image

Five local athletes sign college offers

Image

'Cradle to Career' aims to make sure all Rochester students succeed

Image

Rochester bike share program open for the season

Image

Mason City bike program relaunched

Image

Dental bags for kids

Image

Fighting for immigrant rights at a downtown Rochester rally

Image

Day of caring

Image

Architecture Scavenger Hung

Community Events