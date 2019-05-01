Speech to Text for 'Cradle to Career' aims to make sure all Rochester students succeed

unc charlotte. /// a new entity in rochester aims to impact the lives of the city's youth. the program is called cradle to career and basically it is several partners who are all able to communicate with each other... with a common goal to make sure the children of rochester are set up for success. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is finding out what it's all about.xxx on the scene all of these people, a mix of investors, parents and indpendent people are gathering with one goal in mind. "we help align all of the programic data of all of our community resources toward the same outcome so for example our vision of cradle to career is a healthy community for all. well that's a pretty big lift right? you can't do that alone." cradle to career is an entity made up of multiple partners... rochester public schools, rochester catholic schools, united way, and many more, all sharing information about the children of olmsted county. "are all of our kids ready for kindergarten? and if they're not, who in the community can help them get what they need when they need it so that 3 years down the road, they're reading at grade level?" claudia tabini has three children, two of whom attend rochester public schools, and is inspired by the new program. "i was looking at the numbers on the boards across the room and there are some numbers that are discouraging. i would like the entity to get these numbers at a higher rate, the racial disparities to be smaller and see something that reaches everybody in the community. not just a sector." leanna larson is the regional director of dreamline, which is an academic intervention program for atárisk youth. "some of our students may need some mental health or some monetary help or whatever, knowing those organizations and knowing that we're all working together, i can fully say and my staff can say, we can help you we can give you this information to move on. and that to me, is exciting." the common theme ringing through the halls of john marshall high school... excitement for the future of our community. "it takes a community in order for things to move in the right direction and the fact that all of these people want this to happen, it's nothing short of a miracle and it's a good thing." again á that was kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan reporting. those with cradle to career are encouraging anyone whether you're part of a business, or just want to help individually, to get involved