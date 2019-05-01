Speech to Text for Rochester bike share program open for the season

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the program./// it's a sure sign of summer. the rochester bike share program is officially open for business. here's a look at the colorful bikes you can find at the rochester public library á city hall á and peace plaza. renting them is free of charge á and new this year will be an electric cargo bike. it's especially helpful to those who use the bikes as their means of transportatio n... which is exactly why one rochester resident is so excited about the program.xxx "we have the bikes not only to enjoy our wonderful trail system and take a ride around town and return but also bikes are important because that's some people's transportatio n." the bikes are available today through mid october./// now á mason city is also getting it's bike