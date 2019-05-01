Clear

Mason City bike program relaunched

It's a sure sign of spring!

Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

mid october./// now á mason city is also getting it's bike share program back underway á kicking off with the may day bike launch at fat hill brewery. it's the second year for the presentation about all the different bike activities happening in the river city this summer. steve schurtz is the chair of the active living transportatio n commission and says riders will see new improvements in version twoá pointázero.xxx last year our bike share program was initiated but we had some mechanical problems and what the most important thing i think this year is that those have been corrected so the bikes should be fully functional. there's so many bike opportunities around mason city north iowa just to get out on your bike and enjoy it, get a little activity exercise. one improvement still in the works is boxes attached to the bike racks á so maps can be easily accessed.///
